A student from Corby has launched an ambitious new independent record label that he believes will disrupt the music industry.

Oli Hackett, 18, a student at Manchester’s BIMM Institute, has launched City View Records in Manchester City Centre.

City View Records will use first principle thinking to redefine the role of the modern record label and in doing so will create a brand new business model that aims to be more creative, sustainable and fair.

Luke Lewis during the recording of his debut single, Stranger Danger, which will be City View Records’ first release.

The business officially launches today and has already signed a promising soloist, Luke Lewis, whose debut single will be released on January 27 with two music videos to follow.

To celebrate their launch, City View Records is hosting a launch party with three live bands (including the label’s first signing) at Manchester’s Lions Den on February 7, with tickets priced at just £4.

Oli and the team of university students behind City View Records believe that they can redefine the role and expectations of a record label by building the business model from the ground up, instead of copying what’s been done before.

City View Records founder and CEO, Oli Hackett, said: “50 years ago, artists needed the financial backing from a major record label to be able to turn their music into a commercial success.

Another recording session for Stranger Danger, City View Records’ first release.

“However, the rise of the DIY musician has proved that there is no longer such a strong correlation between the size of an artist’s budget and the amount of success they can achieve. Therefore, it’s increasingly making less sense for an artist to sign away their music for cash. Instead, City View Records offers a collective of creatives, in the form of our innovative and forward-thinking team, who are able to take an artist’s music and propel it commercially in a way that no amount of investment could.”

In 2020, Oli was the recipient of the Best in Music prize at the Young Audio Awards for his show ‘Musicals My Way’, which he broadcasted to radio stations around the world from his home studio.

He is also known for his work on Kettering station, Shire Sounds, and was a member of Corby Amateur Theatrical Society.

