Corby steelworks reservoir's historic links with Dambusters marked on 80th anniversary

A ceremony was held at the Eyebrook dam to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids

Back in 1937, construction began on a reservoir to provide water for Corby’s growing steelworks operations.

By 1940, the Eyebrook Reservoir was formed from a dammed brook just over the border in Rutland.

And three years later came its chance to contribute to Britain’s war effort.

The plaque sits on the dam at the mouth of the Eyebrook

The Dambusters, an expert RAF Squadron, had been assigned to inflict catastrophic damage on German reservoirs which provided water and hydro-electric power for drinking, steel-making and the canal system.

But their bouncing bombs were made with new technology and the pilots needed total precision to ensure maximum damage, So the squadron needed somewhere to practice. The Eyebrook, with its remote location, was perfect.

And so 614 Squadron RAF Bomber Command arrived at the Eyebrook to make sure they were on top of their game before Operation Chastise, which took place on May 16 and 17 1943. During 48-hour raids, the Möhne and Edersee dams were breached, causing catastrophic flooding of the Ruhr valley and of villages in the Eder valley. Two hydroelectric power stations were destroyed as well as factories and mines. About 1,600 people were killed by the flooding. Despite rapid repairs by the Germans, production did not return to normal until September.

Earlier this week, a ceremony took place at the Eyebrook Reservoir to mark the 80th Anniversary of Operation Chastise – to honour the sacrifice and bravery of the Dambusters, and to remember the Eyebrook’s part in the preparations. T

Dr Sarah Furness laid a wreath to honour the sacrifice made by the dambusters

Tata Steel, which still owns the reservoir, supported the ceremony and permitted the laying of wreaths at the commemorative plaque, which is situated on the reservoir dam. Three wreaths were laid by the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness, chair of the Rutland branch of the RAF Association Duncan Manderson, and Adam Lowe, chair of the Rutland branch of the Royal British Legion. Tata Steel were represented by manager Paul Ilko.

