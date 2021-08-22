Corby Starlight dancers got in the groove at Althrop air ambulance fundraiser

The group have had few chances to dance publicly during the past 18 months. Image: Peter Iwanoff

Corby Starlight Dance and Musical Theatre performers were among the entertainers at a family fun day at a Northamptonshire country estate.

The group, who have had a lack of opportunities to perform publicly during the past 18 months, dusted off the dance shoes and gave it their all to entertain people at the event at the Althrop estate.

Visitors were given the chance to see the state-of-the-art Warwickshire and Northamptonshire AgustaWestland 109SP helicopter, the Children’s AgustaWestland 169 helicopter, and a critical care car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoying the fun. Image: Peter Iwanoff

The air ambulance receives no government funding yet saved many lives each year.

The charity operates the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, and national Children’s Air Ambulances.

Originally formed as the Princess Diana National Air Ambulance for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire in 2003, the Princess of Wales' family home was chosen as the perfect place for its free open day.

Stilt walkers were on hand to entertain the crowds. Image: Peter Iwanoff