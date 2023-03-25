The new Starbucks will be built on a piece of car park next to the M&S Foodhall in Corby

Work to build a new Starbucks in Corby will start in early April.

The new unit, next to M&S on the Phoenix Parkway retail park, has been in the planning stages since last year.

But now it has been given the nod by planners and work is set to start in three weeks. It is hoped the shop will be ready to open in mid-August.

The coffee chain, founded in Seattle in 1971, now has 32,000 stores in 80 countries around the world.

The shop will be built during the next five months on the parking area next to M&S Food. And while it’s being constructed, the access road between the site and Asda to Courier Road will be closed off for safety reasons.