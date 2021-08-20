Corby stalking accused makes first court appearance

File picture

A man accused of going through bins to try to locate a man and a woman he is said to have stalked is making his first court appearance today (Friday, August 20).

Richard Hall-Trafford, formerly of Corby but now of Comer Close, Boston, Lincs, will appear before magistrates this afternoon charged with two counts of stalking.

The 53-year-old is accused of visiting the home address and other addresses in Corby connected to his alleged victims, of asking neighbours for their whereabouts, and of going through bins to find clues to their whereabouts.

Both offences were said to have taken place between December 2020 and February this year.