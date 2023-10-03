Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two members of staff at Corby’s Red Kite Special Academy have been recognised for their brilliant work.

Jason Redhead, a music teacher, won the Classic FM music teacher of the year award for SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) and Barbara Tyler, a learning support assistant, was a runner-up for the carer award in BBC Radio Northampton’s Make a Difference awards.

Both members of staff have had a big impact on the pupils at Red Kite, having been nominated for their awards by students.

Jason was nominated by his student Kaiden who is a big fan of classical music.

Jason said: “It’s absolutely incredible, I never thought I’d win in all honesty. There’s thousands of people that were put forward across the UK and then to come the winner out of it all is amazing.

“For the first student that nominated me, I owe that student a lot. Then the word got out and then other families and parents got involved and put my name forward.

“[I’m] shocked, if I’m honest, because every day we have a good laugh, we have fun, we learn loads, we all get on really, really well, and to have a student who sits listening to Classic FM on a daily basis, to then put my name forward was just absolutely incredible.”

Jason Redhead with his award

Barbara was nominated by Leland Attwood and his mum Claire.

Barbara said: “I was shocked that I got this email to say that I’d been nominated for a carer award. I was going round asking who nominated me.

“It just felt amazing that they thought highly of me, that they thought I was a caring kind person, it was amazing.”

Academy headteacher Karen Smith said: “We’re really, really proud of both of our members of staff.

Barbara Tyler with her award

“I think our staff work very, very hard and tirelessly to support our families and it’s great for staff to get that recognition outside of school as well.