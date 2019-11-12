Corby slimmers shed almost 12st

L-r Janet Smith, Ann England and Jayne Griffin

Janet Smith, Jayne Griffin and Ann England, who all attend the same slimming group, have lost 11st 12lbs between them and are reversing their type 2 diabetes.

Ann, who has lost 3st 6lbs, was told by her GP last week that she no longer has to take insulin to control her blood sugar levels.

She said: “I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and the doctor told me I would need to take medication to manage it, my blood sugar was dangerously high, my weight was seriously impacting my health, I needed to take control of my weight to help manage the condition.

“Being overweight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I like to fit to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath. I always felt like I was lacking energy, I felt like I was on a slippery slope to gaining more and more weight and I didn’t really see a way out.”

Ann decided to join the Slimming World group at West Glebe Pavilion. She said: “Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there. I needn’t have worried though, everyone there was so friendly especially my consultant Sonia. The group were so welcoming too."

Jayne Griffin has lost 5st 4lbs and gone down from a size 32 to size 20 and become more active now taking regular walks.

She said: “People think slimming means going hungry, yet it’s not like that at all with this healthy eating plan. I love food and it’s never once felt like I was on ‘a diet’ – in fact, people are always surprised at how much food I have on my plate and can’t believe I’m losing weight eating so much delicious food and without ever feeling hungry. I can tailor the plan to fit my dietary needs and I can do this with support from my diabetes care team.

“Thanks to the changes I’ve made my health has improved dramatically and I no longer need to take any medication. My blood sugar reading is now in the normal range and the doctor says I show no symptoms of type 2 diabetes. I’ve got my life back and I couldn’t be happier.”

Janet Smith discovered she too had type 2 diabetes just before her 40th birthday.

Initially, on tablet medication, her weight had affected her insulin levels and her GP prescribed injections to help her manage it.

Fearing for her health Janet turned to Sonia Mathieson's Slimming World group for help.

Janet said: "There were times I really didn't think I could do this but the group is always there to pick you up when you are struggling and even better, they really celebrate each success - they make me feel amazing."

Janet has been off any diabetes medication for more than eight months has is dropped from a size 26 to an 18 having lost 3st 2lbs.

Sonia, who runs the Friday morning West Glebe Slimming World group, said: “We know the obesity crisis is a ticking timebomb, and type 2 diabetes is linked to obesity too.

"We believe the support you get from being in a warm, empowering group environment is key to helping you eat more healthily and becoming more active too.

“The changes we’ve seen in these ladies are incredible. Jayne came through our doors using a walking stick and now regularly walks 4 miles every day. I have seen Janet grow in confidence and regularly participates in group. Ann is just incredible, she has overcome so many health issues, and uses her strength to support others, I am thrilled she is enjoying life to the full. I hope their success will inspire other people in Corby who’d like to lose weight and improve their health by forming new lifestyle habits and become happier to take action."

Sonia is looking forward to helping many more members when she opens her new Slimming World Venue at the Raven Hall on Rockingham Road, Corby, every Tuesday at 3.30pm and 5.30pm from November 26.

Contact 07867 791140 or Facebook Slimming World Corby With Sonia.