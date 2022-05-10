Corby slimmers invited to throw down unwanted clothes for Cancer Research

Slimmers from Corby have been challenged to throw off their unwanted clothes, spring clean their wardrobes and raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Back after a two-year break, Slimming World members in the town are being encouraged to donate all the cleared-out clobber they have grown out of or no longer need.

Since 2013, Slimming World members have donated over £15m worth of pre-loved items to Cancer Research UK shops.

Slimming World members have been donating unwanted clothes to the Corby Cancer Research UK store

When the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw was last held before the pandemic, the event raised £3.2million for Cancer Research UK.

Sonia Mathieson, Slimming World group leader in Corby, said: “I'm excited to be able to continue our support of Cancer Research UK. I don’t think there are many of us who have not been affected by cancer, be it personally or a loved one, myself included. I have seen how the advancement of treatment was so beneficial.

"I have been catching up with staff at the Corby Cancer Research UK - and they are crying out for donations, so this cannot come at a better time.

"As our members are shedding inches and thinking about clearing out clothes they have shrunk out of - how wonderful it will be to convert them into real hard cash for such a great charity. With gift aid each bag could be worth £25 to £30.”

Losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight could prevent around 22,800 cases of cancer every year in the UK, and reduce the risk of 13 types of cancer such as cancers of the breast, uterus, ovaries and gall bladder.

Sonia added: “I have been a Slimming World Consultant for over 17 years now, and I am delighted to help my members not only lose weight, but protect themselves from the risks that comes with cancer, and so much more.

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw takes place until May 21.

Donate clothes and other items to Cancer Research UK’s Corby store at Unit B, Oasis Business Park, Alexandra Road, Corby NN17 1RA