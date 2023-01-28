Corby S&L team mates take on ultra-run - 10k every day for the 28 days of February

Team mates at a Corby sports club will take on a month-long fundraiser running 10km a day for the whole of February.

S&L Rugby Club members Nathan Hand and Alden Marshall will take on the ultra-run to raise funds for new disabled facilities for the club house.

The pair hope to cover a total of 280km (174 miles) the equivalent distance from Corby to Hadrian's Wall starting on Wednesday, February 1.

l-r Nathan Hand and team mate Alden Marshall from S&L Rugby Club

Last year, Nathan successfully completed seven half marathons in seven days covering 148 km (91 miles).

Nathan said: “I’m feeling apprehensive. Although the daily distance is shorter, we are running for 28 days straight. I’ve never done that before.

“The main thing I learnt the last time is that no matter how tough the challenge was, having the backing of friends and family and all those who donated to the cause is really something special. It’s so motivating and gave me an extra push when I needed it the most.”

Nathan and Alden have taken up the challenge in order to raise funds for the first phase of building works to make the club house fully accessible.

Alden said: “I’m slightly apprehensive as well at the scale of the challenge but I’m confident that we have got it in us to complete the task at hand.”

To help fundraise they have set up a Just Giving page.

A spokesman for S&L RFC said: “The club’s prestigious history is well documented and symbolises the determination and commitment of its volunteers in providing a community facility for over 75 years, making Stewarts & Lloyds (Corby) RFC the most successful rugby football club in the town.”

As well as extending the clubhouse incorporating a disabled lift and disabled toilet, space will be used for female changing facilities.

Nathan added: “For anyone thinking of doing something similar my advice would be to find a cause that really means something to you, you friends and your family. Get as much support as you can and go for it. It’s really rewarding knowing that you are trying to make a difference.

"Train a lot but remember it’s about the distance and not the time so take it easy and if you are doing it in the winter, wear gloves.”

