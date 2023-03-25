S&L Cricket Club has launched an appeal to buy new nets

A historic Corby cricket club has launched an fundraising campaign to buy new practise nets to help develop the next generation of town cricketers.

The club has a strong family ethos and is focusing on developing its youth set-up to produce future cricketers. It also provides a vital space in the heart of Corby for cricket enthusiasts to enjoy, exercise and make friends.

The club wants to buy new practise nets like these

Chairman David Alderson said: “We're thrilled to launch our crowdfunding campaign for our cricket nets

"Cricket is a beloved sport that requires practice and dedication to master and we believe that our state-of-the-art training cricket nets will help players of all levels improve their game and take their skills to the next level. In addition, we hope to encourage more participants in our community to come and try the game.

"By supporting our campaign, backers will not only be helping us bring this project to life, but they'll also be investing in the future of cricket and the development of its players."

The training nets will be open to S&L cricket enthusiasts of all genders, ages and skill levels. The crowdfunding campaign will have an ambitious funding goal of £20,000. The nets will cost £33,594 and the club has already secured the additional funding of £13,594.

S&L has four Saturday teams that play in the Northants County League in divisions 5, 8, 13 and 15, and a Wednesday evening team in the Geddington Midweek League.

The Club has a very strong and successful system for youth cricket development, with youth teams at U9, U11, U13 and U15 as well as participating in the England Cricket Board eight-week initiative All Stars and Dynamos Cricket for five to twelve-year-olds.

"We're grateful for any support we receive, no matter how big or small," added David.

"Every contribution will help us get one step closer to achieving our goal. We look forward to sharing our progress with our backers and bringing this project to life."

The community around the club is among the top 20 per cent of the most deprived areas of England and, in the context of the cost of living crisis, S&L is aiming to make cricket affordable to everyone. They have among the lowest membership prices and match fees in the county which means they have to find alternative ways of fundraising.

The existing nets are in a state of disrepair and point out toward the first team pitch meaning they can’t be used on match days. The bowlers’ run ups are on grass and quickly become worn and muddy, making them unusable even with the slightest bit of rain.

The crowdfunding campaign is being run in conjunction with Sport England and their Places and Spaces fund – a match-funding initiative to unite communities and leave a legacy from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

There are a series of generous rewards being offered by the club to those who donate, including beauty vouchers, scuba diving experiences and a VIP day out at Corby Town FC.