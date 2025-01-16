Corby skatepark Adrenaline Alley launches award as tribute to former chairman David Laing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adrenaline Alley has launched an award as a tribute to its former chairman.

The team at Europe’s largest skatepark based in Corby launched their David Laing CBE DL Award this week, a tribute to an extraordinary leader and supporter of the facility who passed away last year.

The award was unveiled by Adrenaline Alley chairman, André González De Savage, alongside David’s wife, Mary Laing, and his son, Ben Laing.

The award’s accompanying plaque, written by Adrenaline Alley CEO and founder Mandy Young MBE DL, reads: "David served as chair and then president of Adrenaline Alley for 14 years.

Ben Laing, Mary Laing and André González De Savage (left to right) presenting the award

"His generosity, passion, and dedication were instrumental in driving the charity’s progress during this time.

"To commemorate David, this award will be presented to individuals who gift their time through volunteering or coaching, supporting the charity in ways that reflect David’s passions and values.

"We will forever be grateful for David’s invaluable contributions and unwavering commitment.”

The award was presented to Adrenaline Alley BMX coaches Martyn Cooper and Chris Hornbrook for 2024 and BMX coach Matt Harris for 2025.

Adrenaline Alley chairman, André González De Savage, said: “David was a very special friend of all of ours and has definitely left his mark in every way here at the alley.

"Adrenaline Alley was a tremendous place to him and he was a huge supporter of the charity.

“This is a really important award because it quite clearly sums up our values.

"It is also very special because it recognises the generosity that volunteers and coaches give in terms of their time. We felt that the gift of time is something that should always be recognised.”

During the launch, David’s wife, Mary, addressed a crowd of young training club trainees, saying: “This is a great privilege. David’s motto, our family motto, is ‘let your light shine’.

"Somewhere there will be a little light, and I’m sure this will come to shine brightly looking at all your enthusiastic young faces. Thank you very much.”

The award, crafted by Four-One-Four Skateparks, is a representation of time and generosity.

Taking pride of place in the Adrenaline Alley reception, it features a mechanical clock mounted on a gift box, bursting with a vibrant fountain of colour.