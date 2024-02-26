Corby sheltered housing residents finally get new washing machines after weeks of breakdowns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents at a sheltered housing scheme in Corby have finally got new washing machines after breakdowns meant they had to go to a launderette.

Chatellerault Court residents in Borrowdale Road were left with few options when the last of their washing machines broke down three weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accommodation was equipped with two industrial washing machines, the first of which broke down before Christmas.

Cllr Mark Pengelly (left) and Cllr William Colquhoun (right)

According to residents, It took three weeks to get an engineer to come out and fix one and after it was fixed it broke down within a week.

After the second machine broke down, residents say they were left with no facilities they could use to do their washing, something they pay a service charge for.

One resident of Chatellerault Court said: “When the machines were broken there was nothing we could do and they were not saying anything to us. There was a complete lack of communication.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The machines have now been replaced with domestic appliances, which North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) say will be easier to maintain and repair.

Chatellerault Court was opened in 1988

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers (Con) said: "We are very sorry for the inconvenience the disruption to the laundry service has caused to residents at Chatellerault Court.

"We were notified two weeks ago concerning issues of the commercial washing machines and to our knowledge there has not been a situation where residents have had no access at all to machines during this period. However, we are sorry for the inconvenience that intermittent use has caused.

"During this time, we agreed that residents could use the local launderette and that North Northamptonshire Council would cover the costs. We have also offered to support anyone who could not carry/take their washing across.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am pleased to announce that two new washing machines are being fitted, with another one planned, subject to a survey of the laundry room. The new domestic appliances will be more easy to repair, and replace if required.

One of the new washing machines at the scheme

“We have been working with an external contractor and this has unfortunately required additional plumbing and electrical works which has taken time. Again, we are sorry for the inconvenience and concern this may have caused."

Despite the massive inconvenience, the residents are now just happy that the issue has been resolved.

One said: “We’re happy enough with what we’ve got now.”

Lloyds councillors Mark Pengelly (Lab) and William Colquhoun (Lab) met with the residents on multiple occasions to help them get the issue sorted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Colquhoun said: “At full council we put an amendment asking for £200,000 to be distributed among the sheltered schemes, the amendment fell. What we wanted it for was for general improvements and improvements to the decor, to make life more comfortable for our elderly residents.

“The handling of this issue has been a bit sluggish. There’s been nothing that’s inspired us about what they’ve done and the time it’s taken them to do it.