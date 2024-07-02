Corby sheltered accommodation scheme evacuated overnight due to flood
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents of Wollongong House in Cannock Road were awoken at around midnight last night to water going into their flats. Shortly after, they were all having to be evacuated out of the building and into other accommodation.
Some residents have been taken in by family, while others have needed to be moved to a hotel in Wellingborough.
Wollongong House provides 31 flats as homes for older adults, some of which are classed as vulnerable.
One resident said: “It’s been very difficult, we’ve got residents with special needs needing to be evacuated in the middle of the night and some of their families didn’t know where they were.”
Stephen Gibson’s mum June is 89 and had to be moved in the night, he said: “I was a bit panicky about my mum because she’s 90 in October. I don’t know what the set-up is at the moment, my mum didn’t even have her mobile phone on her so she couldn’t contact anyone.
“I managed to speak to the hotel, the guy then gave the phone to my mum so she could communicate with me. She was okay, a bit stressed but we’re not too sure what’s happening.
“As far as the hotel goes, they’re looking after her and they’re feeding her. She said it’s nice but they all want to be back in Corby.”
Many of the residents, having had to abandon their homes, have left behind important belongings such as medications that must be had daily.
One family member, whose brother is a vulnerable resident, said: “I don’t know what we’re going to do, my brother needs his medication.”
According to one resident, a leak had been reported to the council.
Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lab) of the Lloyds ward said: “I was in this building on Friday, where we’d noticed there was a leak in the ceiling and what the residents said is, they’d reported it but they’d been told everything was safe.
“Time and time again we’ve seen the failure of North Northants Council in investment in these properties. We’ve seen it with the rats in Sykes Court, with tumble dryers not working for months on end, and also with heating not working in the winter months and now we’ve got this.
“It’s about time this council supported the residents that have done so much for the town and I think we’ll have to call again for more investment in these blocks.”
Cllr William Colquhoun (Lab), also of the Lloyds ward, said: “It’s very tragic and very avoidable, we, the Labour Group, requested at full council earlier this year that investment be made in these schemes, it was denied and this is one of the consequences of that denial.”
A spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: “Overnight a serious flood occurred at Wollongong House, one of the council's sheltered accommodation schemes in Corby.
“Emergency services and council staff evacuated all residents safely to alternative accommodation either with family, friends or to temporary accommodation with no injuries reported.
“Our priorities now are to assess the damage to the property, and support those that have been evacuated following the incident."
Around 15 council vehicles were at the scene this morning.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.