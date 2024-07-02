Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A sheltered accommodation scheme in Corby was evacuated in the early hours of this morning after a leak caused part of the ceiling to collapse.

Residents of Wollongong House in Cannock Road were awoken at around midnight last night to water going into their flats. Shortly after, they were all having to be evacuated out of the building and into other accommodation.

Some residents have been taken in by family, while others have needed to be moved to a hotel in Wellingborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wollongong House provides 31 flats as homes for older adults, some of which are classed as vulnerable.

Inside the corridor at Wollongong House

One resident said: “It’s been very difficult, we’ve got residents with special needs needing to be evacuated in the middle of the night and some of their families didn’t know where they were.”

Stephen Gibson’s mum June is 89 and had to be moved in the night, he said: “I was a bit panicky about my mum because she’s 90 in October. I don’t know what the set-up is at the moment, my mum didn’t even have her mobile phone on her so she couldn’t contact anyone.

“I managed to speak to the hotel, the guy then gave the phone to my mum so she could communicate with me. She was okay, a bit stressed but we’re not too sure what’s happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As far as the hotel goes, they’re looking after her and they’re feeding her. She said it’s nice but they all want to be back in Corby.”

Around 15 North Northamptonshire Council vehicles were at the scene this morning

Many of the residents, having had to abandon their homes, have left behind important belongings such as medications that must be had daily.

One family member, whose brother is a vulnerable resident, said: “I don’t know what we’re going to do, my brother needs his medication.”

According to one resident, a leak had been reported to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mark Pengelly (Lab) of the Lloyds ward said: “I was in this building on Friday, where we’d noticed there was a leak in the ceiling and what the residents said is, they’d reported it but they’d been told everything was safe.

Flooded carpet tiles that have had to be removed from the building

“Time and time again we’ve seen the failure of North Northants Council in investment in these properties. We’ve seen it with the rats in Sykes Court, with tumble dryers not working for months on end, and also with heating not working in the winter months and now we’ve got this.

“It’s about time this council supported the residents that have done so much for the town and I think we’ll have to call again for more investment in these blocks.”

Cllr William Colquhoun (Lab), also of the Lloyds ward, said: “It’s very tragic and very avoidable, we, the Labour Group, requested at full council earlier this year that investment be made in these schemes, it was denied and this is one of the consequences of that denial.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: “Overnight a serious flood occurred at Wollongong House, one of the council's sheltered accommodation schemes in Corby.

North Northamptonshire Council say their priorities now are to assess the damage to the property, and support those that have been evacuated following the incident

“Emergency services and council staff evacuated all residents safely to alternative accommodation either with family, friends or to temporary accommodation with no injuries reported.

“Our priorities now are to assess the damage to the property, and support those that have been evacuated following the incident."