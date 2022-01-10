Corby 'shaven headed' flasher exposed himself to bank holiday dog walker

A dog walker on a stroll through a Corby wood was flashed at by a man indecently exposing himself from behind a tree.

The victim had been walking with her pet when she noticed the man on the paths in Kings Wood Local Nature Reserve.

After she saw him behind her, he then appeared from behind a tree where he exposed himself. She screamed and her dog barked.

The offender then walked off towards Gainsborough Road.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after reports of an incident of indecent exposure in the Kings Wood Local Nature Reserve, Corby.

"The suspect is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5ft 11in, of a medium build with a shaven head and dark eyes. He was wearing black slim fit jeans which were faded at the front, a navy baseball cap, navy hooded top and dark coloured trainers."