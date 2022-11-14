The Boundary Commission for England - Revised Proposals for the East Midlands Region Corby and East Northamptonshire Constituency

The Boundary Commission for England released its revised proposals for new constituencies on Tuesday, seeing the most dramatic North Northamptonshire changes in Corby.

Corby will lose Cottingham, Stanion, Little Stanion, East Carlton, Middleton and most of Irthlingborough.

In the proposals the border between Corby and Kettering will fall on Uppingham Road, meaning that Corby West, once built, will also be in Kettering.

There has been mixed reaction to the changes, with most, from Corby, being opposed.

Cllr Martyn Reuby, deputy leader of Corby Town Council and resident of Cottingham took issue with the proposed plans.

He said: “Stanion possibly I could understand that going into Kettering because it’s the other side of the road but I can’t understand from the road running down from, East Carlton, Middleton, especially Cottingham.

"A good percentage of the people that live in Cottingham are Corby people.

"They work in Corby, they go to doctors in Corby, they go to schools in Corby. The bus service doesn’t go to Kettering, it stops at Corby.

“It doesn’t make sense and it doesn’t add up. It would make more sense to look at more viable options.

“People are now writing in from Cottingham and I’m not giving it up yet. I intend fully, Corby Town Council intend, to put an opposition into it as well."

North Northamptonshire councillor David Sims, also a resident of Cottingham, saw a reason for the proposed changes.

He said: “If you’ve got a constituency that’s over sized and over populated compared to somewhere next door that’s only half the size, one side is overworked and can’t represent the people they’ve been elected to in a fit and proper manner.

“It needs to be even so that we all have the right to access to get the help if we need it.

"That to me is what it’s about. It’s not about party politics and it’s not about being affiliated to any town because that doesn't affect what you do in life, in general life you go wherever you want.

"Facility wise my doctors, personally, are in Corby but our main hospital is in Kettering.”

Councillors have also been taking to social media to voice their opinions.

Cllr Matt Keane, of Corby Town Council and North Northamptonshire Council, tweeted: “The plans for the new Corby and East Northamptonshire seat make no sense.

"Cottingham, Middleton, East Carlton, Little Stanion, and the new Corby West Urban Expansion going into Kettering.”

Cllr Ross Armour, also of Corby Town Council and North Northamptonshire Council, tweeted: “There is absolutely no way any part of Corby Rural should be placed into the Kettering seat, never mind a new development forthcoming in Corby West #BoundaryReview.”

Cllr Mark Pengelly, also of Corby Town Council and North Northamptonshire Council, posted on Facebook: “My good friends who live in Cottingham, Middleton, East Carlton, Stanion and Little Stanion now become part of Kettering with your MP, Phillip Hollebone.

"Corby will also lose Irthlingborough some great colleagues over there and we will keep Raunds, we have good pockets of support in Raunds.

"This is madness it does not matter on votes but on democratic representation.”

Who is The Boundary Commission for England?

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) is an independent and impartial non-departmental public body, which is responsible for reviewing Parliamentary constituency boundaries in England.

The BCE has the task of periodically reviewing all the Parliamentary constituencies in England. It is currently conducting a review on the basis of rules most recently updated by Parliament in 2020.

How does the review process work?

The review process is heavily informed by public consultation. The BCE develops and publishes initial proposals for constituencies across England. Representations from the public about these proposals are then taken in writing and at public hearings in each region of England across two rounds of consultation. In light of all the views expressed about these initial proposals, the BCE may revise them and then conduct a further round of written consultation on the revised proposals.

The BCE is required to make a formal final report to the Speaker of the House of Commons before 1 July 2023, recommending any changes that it believes are appropriate to the distribution, size, shape, name or designation of constituencies in England.

The Government must turn the recommendations of the BCE (and those of the equivalent Commissions for the other three parts of the UK) into an ‘Order in Council’ that implements the recommendations. The constituencies set out in the Order will then be implemented for the next General Election after the date on which the legislation is approved.

How to have your say.

The BCE are consulting on their revised proposals for a four-week period, from 8 November 2022 to 5 December 2022. They ‘encourage everyone to use this final opportunity to contribute to the design of the new constituencies – the more views we hear, the more informed our decisions will be when we make our final recommendations and report to Parliament.’

On their consultation portal, you can see the proposed changes as well as make a comment.

Apart from Irthlingborough, which is being moved into Wellingborough, the areas leaving Corby will be moved into Kettering.

Raunds, which was proposed to be removed, remains in the Corby seat.

Wellingborough has also kept Finedon which was proposed to be removed.

