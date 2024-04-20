Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Army sergeant from Corby will be joining thousands of runners pounding the streets of the capital tomorrow as they compete in the London Marathon.

Abbie Rymer, 31, will be participating in this year's race on behalf of The Army Benevolent Fund (ABF).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Army Benevolent Fund is the national charity of the British Army, providing a lifetime of support to soldiers, veterans and their immediate families.

Sergeant Abbie Rymer

Abbie is a trained Royal Army Medical Corps combat medical technician and is taking on an extra challenge for the marathon – running with a 15kg bergen.

She said: “Training has looked different for me than for many others who are running London 2024, as I decided to add an extra layer to the challenge of completing – I’ll be running with a 15kg bergen.

“I have made it up to 20 miles on Salisbury Plain Training Area and that has given me the psychological boost I needed to believe 26.2 miles is possible. I’m also hoping that the hills of Salisbury Plain will make the flat course around London feel that bit easier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbie chose to run this year’s marathon for ABF as she understands the importance it holds within the Army community.

Sergeant Abbie Rymer

She said: “ABF is our charity and I feel it’s important we support it, as it will be there for us should we ever need it.”