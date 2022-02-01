Corby secondary pupils sent home due to 'extreme staffing shortages'

Students in two year groups at a Corby school have been asked to stay at home after the high number of Covid cases hit staffing numbers.

Year 9 pupils at Kingswood Secondary Academy will be accessing lessons remotely for at least three days whilst Year 12 sixth formers' pre-exam study leave will start early.

In a letter to parents and carers, principal Michelle Newman apologised for the late notice of the new arrangements but explained it was due to 'extreme staffing and supply shortages'.

Kingswood Secondary Academy, Corby

She said: "We have decided to bring the study leave dates forward slightly to ensure students have a focused period of independent study, required in preparation for exams in sixth form and later at university.

"Year 12 students will start their study leave from tomorrow, February, Wednesday 2, and Year 13 students will start on Monday, February 7.

"This is also to support the work of the academy as we, like many schools nationally, are facing heavy staffing shortages and need to make some revisions without unduly affecting the learning experience of our students as far as possible.

"In addition, we are having to send Year 9 home for remote learning from tomorrow (Wednesday, February 2 ) for three days, returning on Monday, February 7.

"We have tried to avoid sending any year groups home for remote learning and to keep students on site, but we have to consider the balance of needs across the whole school in the context of extreme staffing and supply shortages."

Parents and carers were assured that lesson will be delivered online by teachers where possible but due to staffing shortages they would be 'used to cover lessons for remaining students on site'.

Ms Newman said: "If the situation continues next week, we will rotate to a different year group in the interests of fairness."

It is not the first time that Kingswood Secondary Academy, part of the Greenwood Academies Trust, has had to send children home due to staffing issues.

Thanking parents and cares for their ongoing support, Ms Newman added: "I apologise for the late notice, but it is the nature of staff absence and Covid rates that we are judging and assessing daily what the staffing situation is like and hence having to make decisions like this one today.

"I appreciate this may cause some concern, but I want to reassure you that, as an academy, we take the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and the wider school community extremely seriously and we are continuing to work closely with Public Health England to help manage both the academy’s and the wider response to Covid-19, as cases rise across the community.