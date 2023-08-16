News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Corby sci-fi show returns this weekend with special guests from Lord of the Rings and The Sarah Jane Adventures

Live Long and Prosper, Corby
By William Carter
Published 16th Aug 2023, 17:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 17:27 BST

The Grampian Club in Corby will turn into a space for sci-fi fans to unite on Sunday (August 20) with an annual show dedicated to all things science fiction.

From 11am, people can indulge in their favourite sci-fi franchises, with merchandise, model displays, TV and film props, and traders all being at the event until 4pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year, the special guests are Cheryl Rowland, who appeared in The Sarah Jane Adventures and local actor Tony McCarthy, who took roles in Andor and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and, most recently, Secret Invasion.

Dressing up is optionalDressing up is optional
Dressing up is optional
Most Popular

The guests will be available for photo opportunities and autograph signings, which may be subject to a charge.

The annual event started in 2016, and previously took place at East Carlton Park.

When the pandemic hit it was placed on a two-year hiatus, however it returned in 2022, and is back once again this weekend featuring Daleks, K9 and a TARDIS console from beloved TV series, Dr Who.

Like last year, which raised £500, the show will be in support of Lakelands Hospice, a Corby-based charity that provides quality end of life care for people in the town and its surrounding villages who are living with life-limiting illnesses like cancer, COPD, MS and advanced heart failure.

Tickets are by donation, and can be purchased on the door, so if Starfleet, storm troopers, and the spice of Arrakis are your thing, Corby is the place to be this Sunday!

Related topics:CorbyLakelands Hospice