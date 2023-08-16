The Grampian Club in Corby will turn into a space for sci-fi fans to unite on Sunday (August 20) with an annual show dedicated to all things science fiction.

From 11am, people can indulge in their favourite sci-fi franchises, with merchandise, model displays, TV and film props, and traders all being at the event until 4pm.

This year, the special guests are Cheryl Rowland, who appeared in The Sarah Jane Adventures and local actor Tony McCarthy, who took roles in Andor and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and, most recently, Secret Invasion.

Dressing up is optional

The guests will be available for photo opportunities and autograph signings, which may be subject to a charge.

The annual event started in 2016, and previously took place at East Carlton Park.

When the pandemic hit it was placed on a two-year hiatus, however it returned in 2022, and is back once again this weekend featuring Daleks, K9 and a TARDIS console from beloved TV series, Dr Who.

Like last year, which raised £500, the show will be in support of Lakelands Hospice, a Corby-based charity that provides quality end of life care for people in the town and its surrounding villages who are living with life-limiting illnesses like cancer, COPD, MS and advanced heart failure.