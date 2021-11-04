Corby school's family hub to boost community links with friendship and support

A Corby primary school has launched a new family-friendly space that will not only be used for social sessions for parents but to support families with children with extra needs.

Beanfield Primary School, part of Brooke Weston Trust, has launched its new family hub to further support its parents, carers and young people.

It will be used to host a number of social sessions such as coffee, gardening and craft mornings as well as family first aid and online safety training, delivered by Northamptonshire Adult Learning Services.

Beanfield Primary School celebrate launch of new Family Hub

The school is also offering extra support for SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) families, who will have the opportunity to meet weekly with a member of the SEND team.

Samantha Eathorne, Beanfield Primary School principal, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer our families face-to-face support and a place to form a strong parent network.

"We believe encouraging families to come together will not only improve our engagement and communication with parents, but also enhance the learning of our pupils.

“The launch of the hub has been a huge success and I would like to thank everyone who has helped to plan, organise and run these sessions.

“We’re excited to watch more friendships and support networks grow and to see the impact this will have on our local community.”

Based in the extended provision building on the Key Stage 2 playground, the hub can accommodate up to 15 people and is self-contained with its own toilet and kitchen facilities.