Corby school to tackle inappropriate parking outside gates to help keep pupils safe

The pilot scheme could be rolled out across the area if successful

A pilot scheme introduced at a Corby school to tackle inappropriate parking and promote student safety could be rolled out across the county if it is a success.

Pupils of Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary School in Occupation Road have been presented with a package of parking measures dedicated to tackling inappropriate parking outside its school gates.

To mark Brake’s national Road Safety Week, representatives from Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance (NSRA) attended the school to formally introduce the measures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the posters designed by pupils at Our Lady's school in Corby

As well as displaying prominent ‘no parking’ banners and poignant safety signs designed by Year 3 students, two police buddy/child friendly signs will be displayed near the school entrance and nearby crossings or areas where inconsiderate parking presents a particular risk to children.

Keith Millard, senior behavioural change officer for Northamptonshire Highways, said: “With nearly 400 students making their way to learn at Our Lady’s school every morning, the importance of road and pedestrian safety has never been more important.

“Inappropriate parking outside of schools presents a significant danger to these students, who are of a primary school age and at a crucial stage of understanding and learning about the importance of road safety.

“I am confident all parents and guardians would agree that safety for our young people is of vital importance and will cooperate with the measures in place create a safer school journey for all.”

Educational leaflets will also be distributed to parents of all school years to remind them of their legal responsibilities around inconsiderate parking outside of schools.

If cases where inconsiderate parking continue, letters from the chief officers of Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue, Northamptonshire Highways and the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner will be sent to parents to remind them of their responsibilities around ensuring continued safety for students.