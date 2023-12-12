News you can trust since 1897
Corby school invites community to Winter Showcase

Tickets are free of charge
By Callum Faulds
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:26 GMT
A Corby school is inviting the community to their Winter Showcase where they will be celebrating a range of musical achievements.

The event is being held by Corby Business Academy and will provide guests with an opportunity to experience Concert Band, Big Band, CBA Singers and other ensembles and talented soloists.

It’ll be held at the school in the main theatre on Wednesday, December 13.

The event will be held at the school in the main theatre, on Wednesday December 13The event will be held at the school in the main theatre, on Wednesday December 13
Guests should arrive between 6.30pm and 6.45pm with the evening due to conclude at about 9.00pm. Refreshments will be available during the intermission.

Students who are taking part should arrive no later than 6.30pm in full school uniform.

Tickets for the showcase are free of charge, however the school is promoting voluntary cash donations as a token contribution towards the costs.

Any additional donations which are over and above the costs of the event will be donated to Children in Need.

You can book your tickets here.

