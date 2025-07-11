Corby school hockey team brings home trophy after going undefeated in summer games contest
The year four hockey players at Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary in Occupation Road, Corby, won their place in the Northamptonshire Sport Summer Games County Finals through a series of qualifying games earlier in the year.
The team were undefeated on the day of the finals and did not concede a single goal the whole tournament, including the qualifiers back in April.
The School Games County Finals has been running for 13 years, with this being the first trophy that has been brought back to Our Lady's.
The Northamptonshire School Games is part of a national programme of competitive sport that is open to all young people in every school across our county. This year, 1,500 school pupils from across the county joined the fun-filled event at Moulton College.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.