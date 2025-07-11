Corby school hockey team brings home trophy after going undefeated in summer games contest

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 09:49 BST
A school hockey team that competed in a county final managed to go through the whole tournament without losing a game.

The year four hockey players at Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary in Occupation Road, Corby, won their place in the Northamptonshire Sport Summer Games County Finals through a series of qualifying games earlier in the year.

The team were undefeated on the day of the finals and did not concede a single goal the whole tournament, including the qualifiers back in April.

The School Games County Finals has been running for 13 years, with this being the first trophy that has been brought back to Our Lady's.

Victorious hockey team members from Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary School, Penelope Vilnitis, Cohen Wilson, Oliver Hastie and Emily Pasternak.
Victorious hockey team members from Our Lady of Walsingham Catholic Primary School, Penelope Vilnitis, Cohen Wilson, Oliver Hastie and Emily Pasternak.

The Northamptonshire School Games is part of a national programme of competitive sport that is open to all young people in every school across our county. This year, 1,500 school pupils from across the county joined the fun-filled event at Moulton College.

