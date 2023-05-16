News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Corby school goes into lockdown after wanted man allegedly enters the grounds

Police say there was no risk to pupils or staff at any point

By Callum Faulds
Published 16th May 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:10 BST

Exeter School in Corby went into lockdown yesterday as police were in the area searching for a man who had allegedly entered the grounds.

Shortly after 2.45pm yesterday (May 15), Northamptonshire Police received a report that a man being sought by officers had entered the grounds of the school in Brayford Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The school was promptly made aware and given advice to postpone letting children leave at the end of the school day to allow for the area to be searched by officers.

Exeter SchoolExeter School
Exeter School
Most Popular

This was swiftly completed with no trace of the man found, allowing the school to open its gates shortly after 3.10pm.

According to police, at no point was there any risk to pupils or staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We’d like to thank the school for its co-operation and assistance yesterday, and parents and carers for their patience while the search was carried out.”