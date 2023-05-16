Exeter School in Corby went into lockdown yesterday as police were in the area searching for a man who had allegedly entered the grounds.

Shortly after 2.45pm yesterday (May 15), Northamptonshire Police received a report that a man being sought by officers had entered the grounds of the school in Brayford Avenue.

The school was promptly made aware and given advice to postpone letting children leave at the end of the school day to allow for the area to be searched by officers.

Exeter School

This was swiftly completed with no trace of the man found, allowing the school to open its gates shortly after 3.10pm.

According to police, at no point was there any risk to pupils or staff.

