Corby school forced to close early due to situation 'beyond our control'

Pupils had an early finish after being sent home from a Corby school today (Wednesday).

Corby Business Academy closed to students earlier today due to issues with its internet and phone lines.

A statement published on the school website says the decision to close was to ‘secure adequate safeguarding of all students.’

The statement said: “Due to ongoing external issues with our internet and phone lines, we have made the necessary decision to close the school early to secure adequate safeguarding of all students.

"This relates directly to access to registers, resourcing and communication.

"Tutors will be making communication with parents shortly about permission to go home and the method of travel.

"Any parents collecting students should arrive from 1pm and remain in the top car park. Buses will be arriving at 1.30pm.

"We ask you work with us in partnership as we follow our procedures in light of a situation that is beyond our control.”

According to its most recent Ofsted report, the school has 1,152 students on its roll aged 11 to 18.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The school has opened as normal today (Thursday).

A statement posted on the school website last night said: “Following the school closure earlier today, we are pleased to advise that all of our systems have now been tested and are fully functional.

"This will mean that the Academy will be open as normal tomorrow, Thursday 14th November 2024.

"When external situations arise that impact the safeguarding of our students, these decisions are never taken lightly. They are always a last resort.

"Therefore, we would like to thank parents, staff and students for their partnership this afternoon.

"It is appreciated and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”