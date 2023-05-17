Corby school bus and car crash near Adsa - emergency services on scene

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus and a car on a busy road in Corby.

Firefighters from the nearby Corby Fire Station have attended the incident and roads around the collision scene, at the junction of Crucible Road and Phoenix Parkway have been closed.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We were called at 2.15pm. The driver of the Lawson’s single-decker school coach has been taken to Corby Urgent Care Centre.

The scene of the road traffic collision

"Officers are on the scene.”

It is not known if any children were on board the bus at the time of the collision.

