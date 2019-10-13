Corby’s third McDonald’s to get an outdoor play area

A new fast food restaurant between Corby and Kettering will have its own two-storey outdoor ‘playland” structure.

Plans for the playframe, signage and street furniture have been submitted to Corby Council by the burger chain which is opening its third McDonald’s restaurant in the town behind the garage on the Beefeater roundabout.

The road layout will be changed so that customers can take advantage of the drive-thru without traffic backing up on to the A6003. The restaurant will have two storeys and large glass panels on its elevations.

The company has not yet revealed when work will start on the new restaurant which will be flanked by a Costa Coffee.

it is the first McDonald’s in the town to have an outdoor play area which is likely to prove popular with parents hoping to have a break while they eat.

The chain already has restaurants at Phoenix Parkway and Corporation Street.