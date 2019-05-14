Corby’s climbing centre closes unexpectedly

A climbing centre in Corby has temporarily closed less than a year after it opened.

The centre in St Mark’s Road, near the town’s Tesco Extra, opened on July 28 with a focus on the art of bouldering.

Climbing centre MD Susanne Rees at the facility.

But yesterday in a shock social media post the £250,000 centre announced it would have to close temporarily because it was “unable to meet the highest health and safety standards”.

A later email to customers said this was down to undisclosed financial issues.

The email said: “We are writing with great sadness to inform you that we are having to temporarily close the centre due to financial issues that have impacted its health and safety requirements.

“We are striving to resolve these issues so that the centre can continue and will update customers as soon as possible.

Jackie Bennett and her son George.

“If you have any bookings with us at the centre this week, these will unfortunately be cancelled. We are working hard to inform customers of cancellations directly.

“As soon as we have any updates we will inform you.”

The sudden closure of the centre, which features walls, a free-standing boulder and island, has left those with bookings in limbo – including Corby woman Jackie Bennett.

The second eldest of her three children, George, was due to have his sixth birthday party at the centre on May 25.

Jackie had paid a £35 deposit for a £150 party with 10 friends - but with under two weeks to the party she has had no answers as to whether it will go ahead.

She said: “I am gutted. They only contacted me a few weeks ago to see if I could change the party date.

“But since they said they would close they’ve not answered their phone and nobody was there this morning.

“I am really annoyed with them.”

Jackie did receive an email informing her of the closure today (Tuesday) but it made no reference to whether George’s party will go ahead.

It will be a special day for the five-year-old as it is his first ever birthday party due to health issues.

Jackie said she will now look to book another party.

She said: “He has been on countdown to this party for months.

“Every morning he opens his eyes and says it’s only 79 sleeps to the party, 78 sleeps to the party.

“I just can’t let him down.”

On Facebook, the climbing centre said they are “truly sorry” to let customers down and that they are working to resolve the issue.

They added that they will be emailing anyone with upcoming books with details of how it will affect them.