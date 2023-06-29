Corby RS team celebrate at UK National Contact Centre awards
Members of a Corby call centre who made the finals in the Oscars of the customer service industry have celebrated at a prestigious awards ceremony.
The Lammas Road-based UK Customer Service team at RS – formerly known as RS Components – were shortlisted for Contact Centre of the Year and Support team of the Year.
Organised by the Call Centre Management Association (CCMA), the National Contact Centre awards recognise the best talent in the customer service industry.
Head of customer service at RS, Michelle Stevenson, said: “To be finalists in the Contact Centre of the Year and Support Team of the Year categories is amazing. I am honoured to be part of a team that is committed to delivering excellent customer service at every interaction.”
Although the RS team didn’t make the top spot this year, they thoroughly enjoyed celebrating all the winners at the ceremony at the Old Billingsgate in Central London.