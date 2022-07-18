Corby Rooftop Arts brings creativity gallery and studios into town centre

Corby’s art gallery and studio space – Rooftop Arts – has re-opened in a new town centre location after moving from their the home in the former library.

Formerly the Rooftop Arts Centre, the arts space opened its doors on Saturday, July 16, with its annual open exhibition show for local artists.

Providing studio space for 14 artists, a classroom, meeting room and gallery, the New Post Office Square centre has already seen a massive increase in visitor numbers.

Gallery director Dinah Kazakoff said: “We have seen an increase in footfall already and we may have to open more than four days a week.

"We are very happy, we were worried about moving to such a small space. It’s taken two months to transform and I’d like to thank my husband Michael for all his work."

Exhibiting for the first time at the Rooftop Top Annual is Kettering’s Barry Starmer, 77, who took up painting during lockdown.

He said: “It’s fantastic, I feel really proud to be part of the exhibition.”

Art teacher Fanoulla Georgiou said: “I’m so proud of them for them exhibiting in the Rooftop Annual, some for the first time.”

Rooftop Arts opens Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm. For further information about renting space, classes and the acoustic night on the last Wednesday of each month go to www.rooftopartscentre.co.uk.

1. Rooftop Arts reopens with annual exhibition In middle l-r Fanoulla Georgiou and Dinah Kazakoff with exhibiting and residents artists Photo: Alison Bagley

2. Rooftop Arts reopens with annual exhibition Rooftop Arts' new space Photo: Alison Bagley

3. Rooftop Arts reopens with annual exhibition l-r Dinah Kazakoff and Fanoulla Georgiou Photo: Alison Bagley

4. Rooftop Arts reopens with annual exhibition Barry Starmer Photo: Alison Bagley