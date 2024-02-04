News you can trust since 1897
Corby robbery suspect Connor Campion remanded in custody

He’ll remain in prison until his trial
Kate Cronin
Published 4th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
A Corby man accused of carrying a knife during two robberies is set to stand trial in April.

Connor Mark Brian Campion will be held in custody until his trial at Northampton Crown Court.

Campion is said to have been involved in the two separate incidents that took place on the same day, January 14, where a man was robbed of a £50 in cash in Sutherland Road, Corby.

The 31-year-old is also accused of a second attempt robbery of a motorbike from a man in the tiny rural hamlet of Saxby, near Melton Mowbray, that same day.

He is also charged with two counts of possession of a knife connected to the two incidents.

Campion appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court at the end of January where JPs told him that he must stay in prison until his next crown court date next month.