Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Corby man accused of carrying a knife during two robberies is set to stand trial in April.

Connor Mark Brian Campion will be held in custody until his trial at Northampton Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campion is said to have been involved in the two separate incidents that took place on the same day, January 14, where a man was robbed of a £50 in cash in Sutherland Road, Corby.

The 31-year-old is also accused of a second attempt robbery of a motorbike from a man in the tiny rural hamlet of Saxby, near Melton Mowbray, that same day.

He is also charged with two counts of possession of a knife connected to the two incidents.