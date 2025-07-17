Corby road closure tonight for urgent repairs

A Corby road will be closed overnight for urgent repairs.

North Northamptonshire Highways say an overnight closure will be in place in Station Road, Corby, tonight (Thursday, July 17).

The closure starts at 8pm and the road will remain closed until 6am tomorrow (Friday, July 18).

The closure is due to urgent repairs needed and a diversion will be in place.

There will be no parking in the works zone, but access for residents and emergencies will be maintained during the closure.