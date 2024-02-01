Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corby’s Olive restaurant has today (Thursday) announced that it will be closing with immediate effect.

The Mediterranean restaurant and bar announced the decision to close on its Facebook page, citing the ‘unpredictable nature of the hospitality industry’ as the reason.

In their post they thanked customers for all their support over the years and said that they will be in touch with everyone with active bookings.

The post reads: “Regrettably we have had to make the very difficult decision to close with immediate effect, due to the unpredictable nature of the hospitality industry.

“We would like to thank each and every one of you for your continued support over the years. We have enjoyed serving you and having many laughs.

“Who knows it may not be goodbye forever, but goodbye for now.

“For all active bookings, we will be in contact in due course.

“Should you have any queries, please contact us on [email protected].

“Love Team Olive.”

The post has already garnered a large amount of reaction from the community with numerous commenters saying how sad they will be to see it go.

This news comes following the restaurant having been ‘temporarily closed, due to electrical issues’ since mid-January.