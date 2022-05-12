Corby residents urged to pledge opposition to knife crime at angel visit

Corby residents are being invited to pledge their opposition to all forms of violence and aggression in the shadow of the Knife Angel – a sculpture made from over 100,000 seized blades.

Also known as the National Monument Against Violence & Aggression, the 27ft-high figure was specifically created to highlight the negative effects of violent behaviour.

The memorial to the victims and families affected by knife crime and other forms of violence will arrive in Corporation Street on the evening of May 14 and be on display until May 29.

Dan Pickard, Corby Town Shopping & Willow Place director, said: “We are delighted to host this stunning piece of art on its national anti-violence tour to draw attention to knife crime which is sadly impacting many of our towns and cities, including here in Northamptonshire.”

Members of the public are being invited to attend a sign-up event to make a pledge to oppose all forms of violence and aggression.

Everyone making the pledge will receive an ambassador certificate and badge at sign-up events being held at 36-38 Corporation Street, Corby Library and Corby swimming pool.

On Wednesday, May 25, from 6.30pm to 7pm there will be a community vigil in remembrance of teenage Corby knife crime victim Rayon Pennycook.

The Knife Angel on its visit to Northampton

There will also be an extensive schools engagement programme across the district and workshops.

For the full calendar of events go to https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/community-safety-and-emergencies/knife-angel.