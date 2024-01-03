Anyone impacted by this change should have received a letter from North Northants Council (NNC)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents in the Corby area are set to see a change to how council direct debits are referenced on bank statements from Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Anyone impacted by this change should have received a letter from North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) and residents will not need to make any changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NNC has been working to improve their services and provide a more efficient service delivery for their residents and businesses following their inception in April 2021.

Residents in the Corby area are set to see a change to how council direct debits are referenced on bank statements from Thursday, January 4, 2024

As part of this, they have streamlined their direct debit process in the Corby area and a new service user number (SUN) has been created, or Originator ID, as it’s sometimes called.

This is a unique six-digit number which identifies NNC as the organisation receiving money through a Direct Debit Bacs transaction.

If you receive a letter and live in the Corby area, you do not need to take any action to continue receiving the benefits of direct debit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only change that you will notice is that with effect from January 4, 2024, direct debits will be collected under the new SUN of 456263.

NNC will continue to collect your direct debits under the name of North Northamptonshire Council (or abbreviated NNC) which will appear on your bank or building society statement.

Residents will also have a new customer reference number - this will be included on the letters sent out to those impacted.

From January 4, 2024 should you wish to query and direct debit with NNC or your bank or building society, please quote North Northamptonshire Council and your new reference number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no need for you to complete a new direct debit instruction, as details of the change will have been supplied to your bank, which may also notify you, separately.

Additionally, you may also see a comment on your bank statement advising you of the final payment under the old SUN and the first payment under the new SUN for NNC.

You will continue to enjoy the full benefits of the direct debit guarantee.