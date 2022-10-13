The people of Corby have rallied round once again to help those in need with generous donations for the town’s food bank.

Corby Town Council was delighted to learn that the collection of food donated on September 30 weighed in at an impressive 83.10kg as well as £72.50 in cash donations.

Officers met with Martin Langford, Corby Foodbank manager, last week at St Peter & St Andrew hall to drop off the items.

Corby Foodbank was delighted to receive the donations

Martin said: “Please say a huge thank you once again to everybody involved in the recent collection/donation and thank you for always thinking about us and in turn, the help and support.”

The Foodbank is part of The Trussell Trust’s network of 428 foodbanks, working to tackle food poverty and hunger in local communities, as well as across the UK.

To find out how you can help, visit the Corby Foodbank website.

The donations for Corby Foodbank

Advertisement Hide Ad