Guests of all ages gathered on Tuesday (April 1) to reflect on the town’s rich and vibrant history on the date 75 years to the day since Corby was designated as a new town.

To accommodate ‘overspill populations’, the 1946 New Towns Act gave the government power to designate areas of land for new town development.

For Corby, this meant that a plan was put in place to create more houses and facilities for its expanding steelworks, and to turn it from a village into a modern town with its own unique identity.

Corby has undergone a remarkable transformation in this time and to mark the occasion, Corby Town Council is holding an exhibition which explores the town’s journey from the 1950s to the present day.

The Northants Telegraph has spoken to some of the VIP guests – cornerstones of the community – to hear their experiences and memories of the town over the years.

A free photo exhibition marking the New Town 75th Anniversary will be open for the public at at the town council’s new premises, 43 High Street, NN17 1UU at the following dates and times:

Monday, April 7, 10am - 2pm Wednesday, April 9, 12noon - 4pm Monday, April 14, 10am – 2pm Wednesday, April 16, 12noon - 4pm Tuesday, April 22, 10am - 2pm Thursday, April 24, 10am -12noon

Rotraut Anderson moved to Corby from Scotland in 1954. Her husband, John, was involved in the setting up the physiotherapy department at the the first diagnostic centre in Corby. The 94-year-old remembered a time when hardly anyone had a car in the town. "We had to walk everywhere," she said.