Corby rescue saved distressed swan which had discarded fishing line tangled around beak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A young swan was rescued in Corby after carelessly discarded fishing line which was tangled around its beak left it gasping for breath.

The distressed cygnet was spotted by a member of the public who contacted animal welfare charity the RSPCA for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Animal rescue officers Jack Curran and Rebecca Frost attended the incident, at a pond in Boughton Road, where after numerous attempts the plucky swan was safely caught.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The swan was spotted gasping for breath

Jack said: “We don’t know how long this poor swan was left to struggle like this.

"Members of the public told us that they had seen the swan gasping for breath at different times. The fishing line was wrapped just above his throat and round his beak and was starting to affect his ability to eat and drink properly.

“Despite this, he was a difficult bird to catch and he flew away every time we tried getting near him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually, Jack and Rebecca managed to catch him and they were able to safely cut all the fishing wire away. The swan was checked over before being released back to the pond to be with his family after it was found not to be seriously injured.

Jack added: “We deal with a worrying amount of incidents every year where animals have been terribly impacted by litter and they’re the ones that we know about as many incidents will go unseen or unreported.

“Carelessly discarded fishing line, hooks and netting can have a terrible toll on animals, and water birds like the swan at this lake, are particularly vulnerable. The majority of anglers are responsible and do dispose of these items properly, but it’s frustrating that those who don’t, may not realise the danger they pose.”

The RSPCA has urged those who enjoy fishing to be extra cautious to make sure nothing is left behind. It only takes one piece of snagged line to get caught up in a tree or dropped near the water to endanger the life of an animal.