Corby Remembrance Sunday town pays respects to fallen - picture special

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 10th Nov 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 10th Nov 2024, 13:33 BST
Hundreds of residents have joined dignitaries and veterans to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in wars and conflicts.

Leading the tributes to the fallen were Mayor of Corby Cllr Willie Colquhoun and MP for Corby and East Northants Lee Barron.

A parade preceded the service in Corby Old Village outside St John’s Church where wreaths were place at the war memorial by families, comrades, veterans, uniformed organisations and others from the town.

