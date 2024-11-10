Corby Remembrance Sunday town pays respects to fallen - picture special

Leading the tributes to the fallen were Mayor of Corby Cllr Willie Colquhoun and MP for Corby and East Northants Lee Barron.
A parade preceded the service in Corby Old Village outside St John’s Church where wreaths were place at the war memorial by families, comrades, veterans, uniformed organisations and others from the town.
Corby Remembrance Sunday service
Corby Remembrance Sunday service
Corby Remembrance Sunday service
Corby Remembrance Sunday service
