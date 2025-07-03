Corby Radio boss Des Barber to switch off his mic after three decades of broadcasting

Des Barber, Jim Byrne and Paul Moore of Corby Radio. Image: Submitted

The man who has been the driving force behind the success of a town radio station is retiring.

Des Barber, a champion of local radio and the founder of Corby Radio, is retiring due to ill heatlh.

He has been behind the microphone for more than 30 years, and has become a fixture in the daily routine of thousands of people across Corby.

A stalwart of the Corby community and a passionate advocate for local radio, Des is stepping down with a heavy heart but immense pride in the legacy he leaves behind.

He said: “It will be an emotional day when I finally hand over the reins, but the time is right for my wife Kazzi B, who has been at my side all these years and me to sit back, relax, and enjoy life to the full with our family and grandkids.

"However, it;s not the end for Corby Radio, as I am very pleased to tell you that one of our past team members will be taking over the management of the station. Jim Byrne is returning to carry our legacy forward.”

“Firstly, I want to thank my Family who have all been involved in some way at the station all those years and the team, past and present, for their hard work, professionalism, friendship, and the great times we’ve shared. A huge thanks to all our advertisers and sponsors for their ongoing support. And most of all, thank

you the listeners - for staying with us and making it all worthwhile. It’s been fun. Thank you all.”

Taking over as station manager is Jim Byrne, a former team member and long-time friend of Des.

Jim shared: "The first DJ I ever met back in 1981 was Des, who with Karen by his side, did the school discos at St. Patrick’s School in Corby. I was a wannabe Shakin’ Stevens dancer and at nine years old was held aloft by Des with my prize of a packet of Salt and Vinegar crisps for winning the dance competition, with my denims and white shoes.

“Many years later, Des gave me the opportunity of presenting my first radio show on Corby Radio, and from there onwards my love for radio—passed on by my dear Mum—has only intensified. I am deeply humbled and honoured that Des is handing over this great institution to me, on behalf of the great Corby people, to take into the next generation.

“For over 30 years, backed by the incredible Karen and a loyal team, Des has kept his dream alive - and let me tell you, that is no mean feat. He has created dreams for lots of people, including myself, as it really is a dream job.

“I think of our listeners who have stayed with us over the years and those to come. I also think of those esteemed Corby Radio team members who have passed on - Dougie King, Andy Coupland, Barry Addison, Mick Mitchell and Lyndon Batchelor. I’m doing this for them also.

“Des - you have worked miracles and created an institution for the town to be proud of. My job, with our great team, is to carry that on.”

While Des and Kazzi B begin their well-deserved retirement, Jim and the Corby Radio team are committed to honouring the station’s roots while embracing the future.

“We’ll be introducing new ideas and fresh energy to help Corby Radio grow and thrive in the years ahead,” Jim added.

“But we’ll do so with deep respect for the incredible foundation Des has built. His legacy will always be at the heart of what we do.”