Corby Race For Life - picture special

Hundreds of runners and walkers took part in the first Race For Life fundraising event for the first time in the UK since the start of the Covid pandemic in Corby.

Choosing between a 5k and a 10k course, participants in groups or as individuals ran, jogged, strode and strolled the course in and around West Glebe Park.

Despite the rainy weather, supporters and fun runners kept cheerful sharing who they were running for by sporting messages on their running kits.

Running for 47-year-old Claire Gibson, who died in February, were Zoe Clarke and her friends from Corby. She paid tribute to her much-missed mate saying: "She was an amazing person. She was bubbly, talented and inspirational . It means everything to be running in her memory."

Team Rich were running in support of Linda Rich from Irchester, led by her daughter Sharon Howland from Rushden. She said: "We are running for everybody who's fighting cancer. She is recovering from two major operations. It's heartbreaking. I want to do something to help."

The Lucas and Donoghue families were walking in memory of Simon Cooper from Dingley, they said: "He died after a long battle. It's the fundraising that's important."

On Saturday, August 21 in Northampton - Pretty Muddy Kids at 10am, Pretty Muddy 5k at 10.45am, Northampton 10k at 12 noon, 3k run at 12.45pm, and the 5k at 1.15pm. Click here to enter the Northampton Race for Life.

