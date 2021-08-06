Corby Race For Life is this weekend - here's everything you need to know

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life takes place in Corby at West Glebe Park on Sunday (August 8).

Hundreds of runners will join in a festival of fundraising to tackle two distances, to help the fight against cancer.

There is still time to join Corby Race for Life with a 5km, and 10km race to choose from - and you don't need to run as walking entries are also welcome.

Although there is the possibility of turning up on the day without registration, organisers have urged people to go to the website and book a space.

Rebecca Mitchell, Race for Life spokesman in Corby, said: “Most Race for Life events across England and Wales will be able to register participants on the day, however you may have to wait so that you can join a start time that has space for you. This means you won’t necessarily be able to join a start time with your friends and family. Our best advice is to sign up to your Race for Life event in advance to avoid disappointment. "

Organisers would like as many people as possible to join in so there is a family discount offer - people purchasing two adult tickets plus two child tickets or one adult ticket plus three child tickets, will automatically receive a discount.

Adult entry (for 18s and over) is £14.99, whilst 'Young Adults' (16 to 17-year-olds) pay the same price of £14.99 but need to have the consent of their parent or legal guardian to register but can take part without being accompanied.

Children aged from six to 15-years-old pay £10 and can only be registered by an adult aged over 18 who has the consent of the child's parent or legal guardian - and must be accompanied on the day. They cannot run unaccompanied.

Those under six-years-old get free entry and do not need to be registered.

The course travels along pathways and grass to wind its way through West Glebe Park. The mixture of terrain across undulating fields means the event course is not deemed suitable for wheelchair users.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, there will be a staggered start time to ensure safety on event day with additional start times becoming available as and when they are needed.

The main event area will be on the large field close to the tennis courts but there will be strictly no event parking at West Glebe Park - no vehicles will be permitted entry on the day of the event.

Participant car parking is being provided at the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), Management House, Cottingham Road, Corby, NN17 1TT, and at Corby Technical School, Cottingham Road, Corby, NN17 1TD. These will be free of charge and on a first come first served basis.

Dogs will be allowed, as will runners/walkers with pushchairs. Toilet (but no shower) facilities are available on site and refreshments will be available, however, there will not be a 'cloakroom' for storing bags or belongings.

Money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, saving lives as the charity fights back from the impact of the pandemic.

Rebecca added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event. But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting.

"The safety of our Race for Life participants is our absolute priority. We’ve been constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance. It may be that events look a bit different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.

“Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some point. Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters. That’s why we need as many people as possible across Corby to join us, to stand united and do something extraordinary.”

People can visit raceforlife.org to enter. If any Race for Life events are cancelled, people will be entitled to a refund of their entry fee or can choose to donate the fee to help fund Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.