Corby quad biker pleads guilty after Station Road crash

He is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court next month

Alison Bagley
Published 17th May 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
A Corby man has appeared before magistrates after being charged in connection with a serious road crash involving a quad bike in Station Road, Corby, on Saturday, May 13.

Jordan Lee Johnson, of Lapland Walk, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 15 charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving whilst disqualified and driving without third party insurance.

Johnson, 29, indicated a plea of guilty for the driving motor vehicle dangerously offence and guilty pleas to both driving whilst disqualified and driving without third party insurance.

Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
He has been released on conditional bail until Wednesday, June 28, when he is due to appear before Northampton Crown Court to be sentenced.