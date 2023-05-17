A Corby man has appeared before magistrates after being charged in connection with a serious road crash involving a quad bike in Station Road, Corby, on Saturday, May 13.

Jordan Lee Johnson, of Lapland Walk, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 15 charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving whilst disqualified and driving without third party insurance.

Johnson, 29, indicated a plea of guilty for the driving motor vehicle dangerously offence and guilty pleas to both driving whilst disqualified and driving without third party insurance.

Northampton Magistrates' Court