Corby pupils kickstart life-saving fundraiser for town's defibrillator and bleed kit campaign

Students at a Corby school have been learning life-saving skills while raising money for vital medical first aid equipment for their estate.

Pupils at Corby Primary Academy took part in a mufti day to bring in donations for a joint appeal by North Northants Community First Responders and East Midlands Knife Amnesty.

The money will be used to buy four combined defibrillator/bleed kits and cabinets are to be located across the Oakley Vale estate. The scheme will then be rolled out across the town.

Stacey Price North Northants Community First Responder teaches Year 6 students

North Northants Community First Responder volunteers, led by Stacey Price, held workshops across the school with children donating £1 to go towards the vital equipment.

She said: "We'd like to have combined cabinets on every estate in Corby. They are a brilliant idea. We have started here as it is one of the largest estates.

"Accidents can happen so it's not just about knives. Stabbings make the headlines but a fall or a RTC (road traffic collision) can cause a catastrophic bleed.

"It is good to be working together with East Midlands Knife Amnesty. Any co-operation which we can do is amazing."

Linda Harvey (treasurer North Northants Community First Responder charity), Stacey Price, Jack Richman (East Midlands Knife Amnesty founder).

Each cabinet will contain a defibrillator to restart people's hearts and a bleed first aid kit to prevent catastrophic blood loss.

The Daniel Baird Foundation-designed bleed control kits contain a special dressing, absorbent gauze, a tourniquet and pairs of sterile gloves.

East Midlands Knife Amnesty CIC founder Jack Richman took part in the sessions at Corby Primary Academy, talking to Year 5 and 6 pupils.

He said: "These kits can buy people time until the emergency services arrive. When you think of the recent stabbing in Elizabeth Street the first aider saved a life.

Corby Primary Academy pupils practice CPR

"We are actively trying to make positive changes within our town by helping provide the vital The Daniel Baird Foundation bleed control kits within our community."

Automated External Defibrillators (AED) give a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest and have clear verbal instructions for the user.

As part of the educational fundraising day, children from all classes were given a chance to learn first aid skills including CPR, bandaging and how to help someone who is choking.

Principal of Corby Primary Academy, Andrew Evans, said: "We are proud to support raising funds for a second AED device and bleed kit on Oakley Vale. Our children came to school wearing something red for a £1 donation and joined in a competition to design a T-shirt for the ‘First Responders Mascot Teddy."

Community First Responders turned out to help teach sessions across the school

To raise money for a dual cabinet for Danesholme, North Northants First Responders will be hosting a fundraising race night at The Clansman in Motala Close on Friday, April 1.