Corby pupils benefit as multi-academy trust provides children with their own iPads

Pupils at three Corby schools have been equipped with iPads as part of their multi-academy trust’s commitment to investing in immersive learning technologies for children.

The Inspiring Futures Through Learning (IFtL) trust runs three Corby schools: Exeter, Priors Hall and Woodnewton.

The Futures programme has seen 4,600 IFtL pupils from Years 2 and above receiving their own iPad to enhance their engagement, skillset, and outcomes at 15 IFtL schools across Milton Keynes and Corby.

Exeter pupils with the new iPads

Early years foundation stage and Year 1 pupils are also able to access iPads in school to support their learning.

Shaun Hughes, IFtL digital and accessibility lead said: “At IFtL, we have committed to a shared vision centred on children and their futures, and we owe it to the pupils we teach to educate and inspire them to make use of digital technology in the right ways.

“We want to use technology as one way of increasing equity in learning and accessibility of the curriculum. We aim to unlock opportunities for our learners to find out more about our world, learn together when geographically apart, and develop skills for a world that will continue to advance in ways not yet dreamed of in their lifetimes.

“We are committed to investing in immersive learning technologies for children that are accessible, strengthen engagement and learning for each child, and provide a wealth of digital skills.

Priors Hall pupils with the new iPads

“We know that the world we are preparing children for is changing quickly. It is more than possible that their first role in the workplace will be one which did not exist when they were born.

“Every job they ever have will rely on their skilful use of technology. The digital competencies that we can confer through the routine use of technology in every aspect of their learning will be important preparation for this.”

Shaun added that pupils’ iPads are a supplement to, not a replacement for, other approaches to teaching and learning.

