Corby public order incident sees man in grey joggers threaten group of men

A group of men has been threatened by a man in Corby town centre’s main shopping street.

The public order incident took place in Corporation Street on Sunday, October 20, between 2.10am and 2.20am, near Lloyds Bank.

Police describe the man as wearing grey jogging bottoms, black and grey Nike trainers, and a blue t-shirt.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an incident of public order in Corporation Street, Corby.

“The suspect was white, about 5ft 7in, of an average build, with grey hair, blue eyes, and wearing grey joggers, a blue t-shirt, and black and grey Nike trainers.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000625943 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

- A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.