Corby pub to host fundraising festival this weekend

The Cardigan Arms in Corby is hosting a festival packed with entertainment and fundraising events for local boy Ben Lattimore and the charity Duchenne UK this weekend.

The event is on Sunday (August 28) and begins at midday. There will be raffles, games and music helping to raise money for the organisation.

From 3pm, the music will kick off with live bands, including ska band Hope and Glory, local band Point Blank and punk band Velouris.

Cardigan Arms, The Jamb, Corby

The event has been held annually for the better part of a decade, with thousands of pounds having been raised by regulars at the Cardigan Arms. Unfortunately, due to Covid, the event was forced to be laid off for the past two years.

As well as raising money for Duchenne UK, the money will go towards local boy Ben, who was diagnosed with the condition at age four.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a life-limiting disease that currently has no cure. It is a genetic disease that causes muscle weakness and wasting. It is the most common and severe form of muscular dystrophy.

Louise Denny, a family relative of Ben, said: “We have been holding this event for almost 10 years and are hoping that the good people of Corby will come and support us once again.

“They have supported us with various fundraisers over the years but the most successful one has always been the one held over the August Bank Holiday weekend at The Cardigan Arms in Corby.”

The charity committee will be hosting fundraisers including the sale of charity wristbands, football cards and a large raffle.

The money raised will go towards making Ben’s life more comfortable as his daily physical struggles continue, as well as going towards helping find a cure for Duchenne once and for all.

Cllr Mark Pengelly, who helped arrange the event, said: “I really hope people turn up and have a good day supporting this great charity. We have families in this community who need help and support.”