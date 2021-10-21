Corby pub-goer left with serious facial injuries after gang assault in street

A man was left with serious facial injuries when he was assaulted by a gang after leaving a Corby pub.

The man, who was accompanied by a woman, had left the Shire Horse pub in Willow Brook Road when a group of people who police believe were also in the pub assaulted him.

He was taken to hospital after the assault, which took place between midnight and 12.45am on Sunday, September 26.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police investigating an assault in Corby which left a man with serious facial injuries are appealing for witnesses and information.

