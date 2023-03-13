For the past few weeks a group of young people in Corby have worked hard alongside award-winning artists Hunt & Darton to come up with various creative ideas for a new pop-up business in the town centre.

During this process they have developed skills in creative thinking, planning, marketing and teamwork. They came up with countless ideas, which were shortlisted and went to a public vote.

The young people then went out and pitched their ideas to shoppers in Willow Place and, after a vote, the Doodle Cafe was born.

Kids Business is a touring public art work built with local children via a series of creative workshops

The Doodle Cafe allowed people to doodle to their heart’s content, on the floor, walls and even the staff.

Vicky Frayard, head of creative programme at Made With Many, said: “Watching the kids develop this business has been really wonderful. They’ve completely taken ownership of it, looked at all of the details, not only what they would enjoy delivering to the public, but also what the public would enjoy participating in.

“The response has been absolutely incredible, we’ve been so pleased. We really hoped that Corby would take this and embrace this and they have.”

Deputy mayor of Corby, Cllr Leanne Buckingham said: “I think it’s crucial that young people get the experience of just being a child, being free, being able to explore themselves, in a fun environment like this where it’s not silly to be a child.”

Doodle Cafe is a Hunt and Darton production through their Kids Business project, funded through Arts Council England.

