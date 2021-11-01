Corby prisoner given extra jail time after being caught with cocaine and hunting knife at the Holiday Inn

Image: google

A serving prisoner found with ten bags of coke and a knife was then arrested again for beating a woman.

Miller Duffy, who is serving time for an unrelated matter, was caught with the sealed bags of cocaine and a hunting knife in thh reception area of the Holiday Inn.

The 29-year-old appeared before magistrates in Northampton on October 21 to face those charges as well as one of criminal damage after he damaged a bathroom door at the hotel. All the offences took place on October 16 last year.

Duffy, of Carlisle Cose, Corby, had also been due to stand trial on a charge of assault by beating a female victim that happened less than a month later on November 11. He changed his plea to guilty on the day of the trial.

Magistrates sentenced Duffy to sixteen weeks in prison, with ten of those weeks to be served consecutively to the sentence he is already serving.