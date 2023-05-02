News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
8 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event

Corby Princewood Road factory fire investigation concludes

The fire was on Tuesday, April 25

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:16 BST

Investigations to find the cause of a fire that gutted a Corby factory have been concluded by experts from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS).

Manufacturing base 33FAB was destroyed by a fierce blaze at the Princewood Road site on Tuesday, April 25 with the building well alight at 4.15am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the height of the fire, nine firefighting appliances and their crews were on the scene to tackle the incident with NFRS joined by colleagues from Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

Corby factory 33FAB was destroyed by a fierce blaze at the Princewood Road siteCorby factory 33FAB was destroyed by a fierce blaze at the Princewood Road site
Corby factory 33FAB was destroyed by a fierce blaze at the Princewood Road site
Most Popular

A spokesman for NFRS said: “After carrying out investigations at the scene, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has been unable to determine the cause of the fire at the Earlstrees industrial estate in Corby on Tuesday, April 25. The incident has now been handed back to the owners of the property.

“Although the cause has not yet been determined, anyone who may have information can call Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 1695558.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Firefighters on the scene of the Corby factory fire that gutted 33FAB in Princewood RoadFirefighters on the scene of the Corby factory fire that gutted 33FAB in Princewood Road
Firefighters on the scene of the Corby factory fire that gutted 33FAB in Princewood Road
Related topics:Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue ServiceInvestigationsCorbyCambridgeshireLincolnshireLeicestershire