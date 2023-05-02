Investigations to find the cause of a fire that gutted a Corby factory have been concluded by experts from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS).

Manufacturing base 33FAB was destroyed by a fierce blaze at the Princewood Road site on Tuesday, April 25 with the building well alight at 4.15am.

At the height of the fire, nine firefighting appliances and their crews were on the scene to tackle the incident with NFRS joined by colleagues from Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

Corby factory 33FAB was destroyed by a fierce blaze at the Princewood Road site

A spokesman for NFRS said: “After carrying out investigations at the scene, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has been unable to determine the cause of the fire at the Earlstrees industrial estate in Corby on Tuesday, April 25. The incident has now been handed back to the owners of the property.

“Although the cause has not yet been determined, anyone who may have information can call Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 1695558.”

